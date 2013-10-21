MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican budget airline VivaAerobus has ordered 52 Airbus A320-family jets from Airbus , an official at the European planemaker said on Monday.

Of the order, 40 are for the A320neo model, Rafael Alonso, Airbus Executive Vice President for Latin America and the Caribbean, told reporters in Mexico City.

Alonso did not disclose the value of the deal.