PARIS Oct 17 Mexican airline VivaAerobus is set
to confirm next week an order worth up to $4 billion for 40
Airbus A320-family jets as it defects from Boeing to
Airbus, industry sources said.
The selection, first reported by Reuters in June, follows a
bitterly fought contest between planemakers as the Mexican
low-cost carrier becomes the latest to compare updated
fuel-saving models designed to enter service in mid-decade
.
Airbus and Boeing declined to comment.
The deal is also expected to mark a breakthrough for United
Technologies unit Pratt & Whitney, whose engines compete
with GE/Safran venture CFM to power A320 jets.
VivaAerobus uses a fleet of CFM-powered 737-300s, an earlier
generation of Boeing's most-sold passenger plane.
The Mexican carrier said in June it was studying proposals
from planemakers about the possible purchase of new aircraft.