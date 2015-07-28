PARIS, July 28 Airbus Group is
increasingly confident it can reach the upper end of its target
for deliveries of A400M military transport planes this year
despite a recent accident that interrupted deliveries, a senior
executive told Reuters.
Airbus has said it aims to deliver between 14 and 18 of the
troop and cargo aircraft in 2015.
Adjusting for the loss of a plane that crashed during
testing in May, the target is effectively 13 and 17 aircraft.
"We still believe we can deliver 17 airplanes this year, or
produce 17 airplanes and have them ready for delivery," Fernando
Alonso, executive vice president of military aircraft, said.
"Whether it is 17 or 16, at the end of the day we are going
to be very close to where we thought we would be."
Airbus has so far this year delivered 3 of the aircraft.
The A400M crashed on May 9 on a pre-delivery test flight,
killing four crew, after three of its engines froze due to a
suspected software problem.
Spain, where the A400M is assembled, halted most production
testing for about 6 weeks after the crash.
Chief Executive Tom Enders said in late May the temporary
grounding should not affect Airbus' financial forecasts for
2015. But the project remains overshadowed by development delays
that led to a fresh charge of 551 million euros in February.
Alonso, formerly in charge of flight test operations, was
appointed in January to run the group's military aircraft
activities including the A400M, unmanned systems and fighters.
Having abandoned its own drone project, Airbus has partnered
with Italy's Finmeccanica and France's Dassault
Aviation to explore development of a medium
altitude/long endurance surveillance drone, MALE 2020.
France, Germany and Italy agreed in March to back a two-year
definition phase and the companies hope this will lead to full
development and initial deliveries early next decade.
But Alonso expressed frustration at lead times involved in
developing drones for European market.
"Why does it take so long to define what you want? Why does
it take 2 years to decide if this MALE has one or two engines,
whether it has propellers or jets? Why does it take 5 years
before we build it? I am challenging all that," Alonso said.
Asked whether Airbus was looking at other options, he told
Reuters: "We are looking at everything. We won't give up the
idea that we should be able to do things more simply and
cheaply."
Airbus has denied a recent report that it threatened to
leave the project.
