DUBAI Nov 18 Airbus on Monday agreed a
new deal to expand its partnership agreement with Mubadala
, the Abu Dhabi investment fund with a mandate to
develop the emirate's local economy.
The new agreement, signed at the Dubai Airshow, is "for
further composite and metallic aerostructure production in the
United Arab Emirates, in addition to procurement of composite
raw materials, worth $2.5 billion," Mubadala said in a statement
on Monday.
Reuters reported on Sunday that the two parties were close
to signing a strategic deal.
(Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dinesh Nair)