VIENNA, April 27 Austria's defence ministry urged Airbus on Thursday to react constructively contribute to its allegations of wilful deception and fraud against the defence group.

"Airbus would be well advised not to fall back into past mistakes and to contribute to clearing up the allegations with more seriousness and less emotion," a spokesman for the defence minister said.

Earlier, Airbus Chief Executive Thomas Enders described an Austrian fraud investigation as "politically-motivated abuse of the legal system" after Vienna investigators disclosed an investigation against him on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)