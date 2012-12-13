BRIEF-Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co
* Starboard Value LP reports 4.3 percent stake in Brinks Co as of May 31, 2017
PARIS Dec 13 Airbus said on Thursday that Malaysian group AirAsia was the customer behind a previously announced order for 100 A320 aircraft worth around $9.4 billion at list prices.
"The contract covers an additional 64 A320neo and 36 A320ceo aircraft for operation across the carrier's network," Airbus said in an emailed statement.
LONDON, June 2 European private equity firm Investindustrial has invited the investment vehicle of Alibaba's founder Jack Ma to submit a joint bid of more than 800 million euros ($900 million) for L'Oreal's The Body Shop, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, just days before a deadline for final bids.