CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
PARIS Dec 19 Hawaiian Airlines has finalized an order for six A330-800neo aircrafts, Airbus said in a statement on Friday.
Hawaiian Airlines, which currently operates a fleet of 18 A330-200 aircraft, has additional orders for 16 A321neo aircraft on backlog, the statement said. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Nick Vinocur)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute