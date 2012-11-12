* Airbus net plane orders total 403 in Jan-Oct
* Airbus delivers 462 planes in Jan-Oct
* On track to deliver 30 A380s this year
PARIS, Nov 12 European planemaker Airbus
won 460 aircraft orders in the first 10 months of the
year, less than half the score by Boeing as its U.S. arch
rival continued to benefit from a surge in demand for its new
fuel-efficient 737 MAX model.
Airbus said net orders in the period from January to October
reached 403 after taking into account 57 cancellations, compared
with 1,009 for Boeing in the period to Nov. 6. The U.S. company
has received 990 net orders for 737 narrow-body jets this
year.
Boeing also outpaced Airbus in terms of deliveries in the
period through October, handing over 486 aircraft to customers,
including 342 737s, against 462 for Airbus.
The latest data show Boeing is still on course to reclaim
the top spot in commercial aircraft production from Airbus this
year. The U.S. group lagged Airbus on deliveries for the ninth
year in a row last year.
Boeing's market share sank to its worst level in the history
of its 40-year rivalry with Airbus in 2011 as it took longer to
decide on a strategy to meet demand for more fuel-efficient
single-aisle jets in response to Airbus' new A320neo.
But its new 737 MAX is helping it overtake Airbus this year.
Airbus said last week it expects to deliver 580 aircraft
this year, with gross orders of 600-650.
Airbus' new business in October included the purchase of 15
A330-300s by Turkish Airlines and an additional order for four
A350 XWB jetliners from Libya's Afriqiyah Airways.
The planemaker added that it delivered five A380 superjumbos
last month, taking the total since January to 22 and keeping
Airbus on track to deliver 30 of the planes this year.
The company also previously targeted selling 30 of the
superjumbo planes this year but has since said that could be
tough to achieve. Airbus only sold four A380s during the
10-month period.