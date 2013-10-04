PARIS Oct 4 Airbus orders rose to more
than 1,000 aircraft in the first nine months of the year,
beating its target for 2013, after the planemaker booked a raft
of orders which had been pending from European airlines.
However, its order book was dented by the cancellation of
three A380 superjumbos earmarked for Germany's Lufthansa
, which this month ordered a batch of smaller
long-distance aircraft from both Airbus and Boeing.
Lufthansa's order for the world's largest passenger jet now
stands at 14, of which 10 have been delivered.
A spokesman for the airline said the orders had been "firm
options," meaning they needed to be reconfirmed to be valid.
Airbus, a unit of EADS, revised its order target up to more
than 1,000 aircraft in July, as airlines continue to renew their
fleets with more efficient models to reduce fuel costs. Industry
sources have said Airbus is aiming for as many as 1,200 orders.
Airbus said it had reached a total of 1,112 plane orders
between January and September, or a net total of 1,062 orders
after adjusting for cancellations.
It delivered 445 aircraft in the first nine months.
The September tally includes previously announced orders for
18 A350-1000 aircraft from British Airways and 62
narrowbody jets from Spanish sister airline Vueling.
Airbus also confirmed orders for 30 A321 narrowbody jets
from Delta Air Lines, but its breakdown also showed that
the U.S. airline had canceled orders for 12 smaller planes
originally bought by Northwest, which Delta acquired in 2008.