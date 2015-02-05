Feb 5 Airbus won five orders for the
current version of its A330 in January, helping plug a potential
gap in production as it works on a revamped version due to enter
service in 2017.
The European planemaker said on Thursday the order for five
A330-200 aircraft, worth $1.1 billion at list prices, came from
a new customer that it did not identify.
After delivering five A330s in January, Airbus now has a
backlog of 193 of the wide-body aircraft including freighters.
It is under pressure to find new sales to support production
of the 20-year-old current version of the wide-body jet, which
faces competition from Boeing's 787 Dreamliner.
Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group's main
planemaking business, said earlier this month he expected more
A330 orders soon but not enough to avoid lower production after
2015.
Airbus produces 10 A330s a month and plans to trim this to
nine in the fourth quarter. Analysts believe it could have to
cut to as few as six a month.
Airbus meanwhile delivered 36 aircraft in January, including
one A380 to Dubai's Emirates, company data showed on Thursday.
The planemaker beat rival Boeing in orders last year after a
surge of new business in December, but remained behind in
deliveries for a third year.
