PARIS, June 7 Airbus sold 83 aircraft
in May, but remained behind rival Boeing in the race for
orders after a slow start to the year, figures released on
Tuesday showed.
Airbus lost ground in volume terms but fractionally narrowed
the gap in terms of market share by grabbing 38 percent of net
orders in the first five months of the year.
New business included 60 new-generation narrow-body jets to
at least one customer whose name was not disclosed, bringing the
total number of aircraft ordered so far this year to 200.
After adjusting for cancellations, which included two
A350-900s ditched by leasing firm Awas in May, net orders for
the first five months stood at 162 jets, Airbus said.
Boeing remained ahead on orders, with 298 bookings or 268
after cancellations, and also held its lead in deliveries as
Airbus handed over 234 jets between January and May.
Comparable figures for Boeing were not available but the
U.S. planemaker had reported 230 deliveries between January and
April, making it certain that it remained on top in May.
Airbus's deliveries so far this year include 9 of its new
A350 jets and 7 revamped A320neo aircraft.
The company said last week it was confident of meeting
full-year targets despite a slow performance for both models in
early 2016.
Airbus targets more than 650 deliveries this year including
more than 50 A350s.
