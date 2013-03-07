Canada suspends talks with Boeing over jet purchase
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
PARIS, March 7 European planemaker Airbus won 181 aircraft orders in the first two months of the year and made 80 deliveries to airline and leasing customers, it said on Thursday.
Net orders in the period from January to February reached 162 after taking into account 19 cancellations, Airbus said.
The planemaker added that it delivered two A380 superjumbos in the two-month period.
OTTAWA, June 1 The Canadian government has suspended talks with Boeing Co over the planned purchase of Super Hornet jets as a stopgap measure, an official said on Thursday.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., June 1 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is testing a program that allows store workers to deliver packages ordered on the store's website after they finish their shifts, as the retailer looks for ways to close the gap with rival Amazon.com Inc.