PARIS, June 7 European planemaker Airbus said its total gross aircraft orders stood at 149 from January to May, helped by a contract recently signed with Air Lease for 36 planes.

Adjusted for cancellations, net orders for the year to May stood at 132 passenger jets.

Airbus delivered 228 aircraft in the January-May period, including eight superjumbo A380s, the company said in a statement.