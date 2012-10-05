PARIS Oct 5 European planemaker Airbus won 437 aircraft orders in the first nine months of the year and made 405 deliveries to airline and leasing customers, it said on Friday.

Net orders in the period from January to September reached 382 after taking into account 55 cancellations, Airbus said.

The planemaker added that it delivered 17 A380 superjumbos in the nine-month period.