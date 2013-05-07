BRIEF-The Climate Corp partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
PARIS May 7 European planemaker Airbus said it won 514 gross aircraft orders in the first four months of the year, lifted by an order for narrow-body A320-family planes from Turkish Airlines.
The unit of aerospace and defence group EADS said it had 493 net orders after cancellations in the period from January to April.
Airbus said it delivered 202 aircraft to customers during the period, including four A380 superjumbos.
* The Climate Corporation partners with advanced aerial imagery providers to deliver deeper crop analysis tools for farmers
* Q4 same store sales fall 14.1 pct vs est of 13.4 pct decline