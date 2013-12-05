BRIEF-GLEN BURNIE BANCORP APPOINTS JEFFREY D. HARRIS AS CFO
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 5 European plane-maker Airbus, subsidiary of EADS, on Thursday reported 1,314 net orders and 562 deliveries for the January-to-November period.
The gross order figure for the same period was 1,373, with 59 cancellations.
Airbus said it had made 22 deliveries of its double-decker superjumbo A380 but recorded three cancellations for the aircraft.
* SAYS JEFFREY D. HARRIS APPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Viacom Inc on Monday named Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's movie studio, to run its Paramount Pictures unit.
March 27 California Public Employees’ Retirement System: