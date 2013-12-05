PARIS Dec 5 European plane-maker Airbus, subsidiary of EADS, on Thursday reported 1,314 net orders and 562 deliveries for the January-to-November period.

The gross order figure for the same period was 1,373, with 59 cancellations.

Airbus said it had made 22 deliveries of its double-decker superjumbo A380 but recorded three cancellations for the aircraft.