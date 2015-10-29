PARIS Oct 29 European planemaker Airbus is poised to increase production of its best-selling A320 jet after reaching a compromise with key suppliers over the capacity of the aerospace supply chain, people familiar with the matter said.

The decision, which could be announced as early as Friday when the group announces quarterly results, would push output of the jet beyond its latest target of 50 a month, but fall short of recent expectations of a new goal as high as 63 a month.

Airbus declined to comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)