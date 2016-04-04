(Combines items, adds details, background)
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, April 4 Airbus faces a freeze on
new applications for the use of British government export
credits after the country's export finance authority said it had
referred the planemaker's use of overseas agents to British
fraud investigators.
The referral came three days after Airbus said it had
discovered inaccuracies in applications for export support and
notified UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government agency which
helps finance dozens of Airbus jets each year.
UKEF said on Monday the anomalies concerned the use of
intermediaries in some Airbus jetliner deals.
"UK Export Finance has received information from Airbus
relating to its historical use of overseas agents. UKEF has
referred this information to the Serious Fraud Office (SFO),"
the agency said in an emailed response to a Reuters query.
"It will be for the SFO to decide whether any further action
is necessary."
The SFO declined comment. It is already investigating Airbus
unit GPT Special Project Management over allegations of bribery
in connection with a $3.3 billion contract to provide
communications and intranet services for the Saudi National
Guard.
Following the latest internal Airbus findings, two people
familiar with the matter said Britain had stopped processing new
applications for export credits involving Airbus jets.
Airbus said on Friday some UK export financing was
unavailable but it expected it to resume in the near future.
EXPORT CREDITS
The company and U.S. rival Boeing rely on Western
government export credits or guarantees to ease some sales,
especially to emerging markets. The guarantees make it easier
for airlines to obtain commercial loans.
Such support peaked during the financial crisis when it
accounted for almost 40 percent of deliveries, before falling to
6 percent last year. Airbus expects this to remain stable.
Based on its forecast for more than 650 commercial jet
deliveries in 2016, any prolonged halt in all UK export support
could affect deliveries of 39 or more jetliners this year.
Airbus and UKEF declined to say how many airlines were
involved, or what period of transactions was under scrutiny.
UKEF's total portfolio of aviation finance stood at 1,070
aircraft, involving 78 different airlines and lessors, as of
March 31 last year.
Export support for Airbus is divided between Britain, France
and Germany, where most of its factories are based.
The UK's share of each transaction depends on whether the
aircraft uses Rolls-Royce engines and typically ranges
from 18 to 38 percent, according to UKEF's annual report.
France and Germany have not so far been provided with the
Airbus data, a person familiar with the matter said. An aircraft
financing source said that of the three, the UK has the toughest
requirements about disclosing intermediaries.
UKEF recently launched a drive to shorten and simplify
anti-corruption declarations in application forms, which the
British Exporters Association has described as verbose and
complex. But some non-governmental organisations have warned
that simplifying the process could end up weakening
anti-corruption efforts.
