(Adds French government official's comment, quotes, background)
By Tim Hepher and Gernot Heller
PARIS/BERLIN, April 8 France and Germany have
joined Britain in suspending export credit facilities for Airbus
jet deliveries, expanding the fallout from a potential
corruption probe in Britain, several people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
The move follows Britain's decision last week to suspend
financing and alert the Serious Fraud Office after Airbus Group
said it had found anomalies over the declaration of overseas
agents and that it had itself notified the UK authorities.
Unusually, it leaves the world's two largest planemakers,
Airbus and Boeing, both facing paralysis over government
export financing as Congressional delays leave U.S. Export
Import bank unable to support Airbus's U.S. rival.
In Europe, Airbus draws on financing support for some sales
from Britain, France and Germany where its main factories are.
The nations typically act in concert, offering guarantees in
proportion to the industrial work in each country, but declining
to take up the slack whenever one of them refuses to take part.
A German economy ministry spokesman confirmed that the
financing, provided on its behalf by Allianz unit
Euler-Hermes, was no longer available.
Berlin is also examining whether the UK episode could have
consequences for export credits already awarded, he added.
In France, three sources said export guarantees were being
withheld for the time being.
"Audits are being carried out in the UK and we are waiting
for the conclusions for those," a French government official
said.
Airbus Group declined to add to a previous statement that it
was co-operating with export credit agencies and that it
expected financing to be resumed in the near future.
For now, the market impact is seen as limited as the use of
export credits has dwindled to around 6 percent of deliveries
from 40 percent at the height of the 2008-10 financial crisis.
But the unprecedented halt raises doubt over the financing
for some upcoming deliveries, pushing up demand for commercial
loans and placing pressure on Airbus to offer bridge financing.
"The problem is that deals financed with export credit are
usually the tough-to-finance ones, so finding a commercial
alternative is not always that simple," a market source said.
AGENT FEES AND NAMES
The agency which underwrites aircraft exports in Britain
has said it will not support Airbus deliveries until it gets
assurances about Airbus's current practices on overseas agents.
The UK case involves discrepancies over the amount of
agents' fees disclosed in applications for export support, or
missing names of third parties, in some cases dating back
several years, two people familiar with the matter said.
A person responsible for overseeing some of the information
supplied in export credit applications is no longer with the
group, people familiar with the matter said. Airbus Group
declined comment.
The decision by Airbus to report itself reflects efforts by
many aerospace companies to toughen compliance and review their
records for past failings after a series of industry scandals.
In its just-published annual report, Airbus said a newly
centralised compliance team was revising the procedures on
hiring consultants and warned investors this may "lead to
additional commercial disputes or other consequences".
Europe's largest aerospace group says it is co-operating
with four existing criminal probes into suspected irregularities
in defence or security markets, including a British
investigation into a $3.3 billion communications deal with Saudi
Arabia and a German probe into the sale of fighter jets to
Austria.
(Additional reporting by Matthieu Protard, Leigh Thomas,;
Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Evans)