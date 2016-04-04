PARIS, April 4 All applications for UK export credits to assist the sale of Airbus jetliners have been temporarily frozen pending a review of the company's use of overseas agents, a person familiar with the matter said.

UK Export Finance (UKEF), a government agency responsible for the UK's share of European government export financing for Airbus sales, said earlier it had referred the matter to the Serious Fraud Office after Airbus provided it with information on the historical use of overseas intermediaries, or fixers.

Airbus said on Friday that "some" UK export financing was unavailable but it expected it to resume "in the near future".

UKEF and Airbus declined further comment.

Airbus relied on export financing from a trio of European governments for 6 percent of its deliveries last year and expects this to remain stable in the coming year.

When such support is given, Britain typically provides 18-38 percent of the value in line with its share of industrial work, with the rest coming from France and Germany, according to recent UKEF data. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)