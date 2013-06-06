MOVES-Evercore names Keith Magnus co-chairman of Asia
SINGAPORE, April 4 U.S. boutique investment banking advisory firm Evercore Partners has promoted Singapore-based Keith Magnus as co-chairman of Asia.
TOULOUSE, France, June 6 Europe's Airbus could increase narrowbody aircraft production once a revamped version of its A320 medium-haul jet enters service in late 2015, a senior executive said.
"After we introduce the A320neo we could easily imagine going to rates like 44 per month, and in fact as we go towards the end of the decade, 50 a month," said Tom Williams, executive vice-president of programmes at Airbus, in a media briefing.
"We don't need to make decisions on these things today. We want a sustainable industrial model," he added.
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* Unit, Cash Paymaster Services ensured uninterrupted service delivery to SA's 10.6 million social grant recipients for April 2017 pay-cycle