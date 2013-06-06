TOULOUSE, France, June 6 Europe's Airbus could increase narrowbody aircraft production once a revamped version of its A320 medium-haul jet enters service in late 2015, a senior executive said.

"After we introduce the A320neo we could easily imagine going to rates like 44 per month, and in fact as we go towards the end of the decade, 50 a month," said Tom Williams, executive vice-president of programmes at Airbus, in a media briefing.

"We don't need to make decisions on these things today. We want a sustainable industrial model," he added.