(Changes "will run out of orders" to "has not sold its last
production slot" in paragraph 1)
PARIS, April 27 Airbus has not sold its last
production slot for the current version of its A330 jet in 2019,
but is confident of filling gaps in the production line for the
rest of that year with further sales, finance director Harald
Wilhelm said on Thursday.
The European planemaker is adequately covered with orders to
sustain its planned production rate of six aircraft per month,
he said, but suggested it has shelved for now plans to partially
restore a recent output cut by going back to seven a month.
Airbus earlier reported lower first-quarter profits due in
part to weak pricing on end-of-line models, and Wilhelm told
analysts this was particularly related to the A330. Old versions
are being sold cheaply as Airbus switches to the newer A330neo.
Addressing concerns over the learning curve for its new A350
jet, Wilhelm said the so-called cost convergence as Airbus
raises its output of the jet was a "top challenge" for 2017.
Planemakers must meet targets for reductions in cost as they
become more familiar with a new aircraft, or enter a damaging
situation in which they produce higher volumes at high costs.
Wilhelm said on a conference call that the inventory, which
rose significantly in the first quarter due to delays in
deliveries of the A320neo, should peak around the end of the
year.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and David
Evans)