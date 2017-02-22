PARIS Feb 22 European aerospace group Airbus
took a new 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) charge for
its troubled A400M military aircraft programme as it posted
higher than expected core earnings and revenues for 2016.
The company, reporting for the first time as Airbus and with
a new financial format after ditching the Airbus Group brand in
a revamp that recognises the dominance of its civil business,
said "adjusted" operating income fell 4 percent to 3.955 billion
euros on revenues which rose 3 percent to 66.581 billion.
Its results had been buoyed by a last-minute surge in civil
jetliner deliveries.
Analysts were on average expecting a 7.3 percent drop in
full-year operating earnings before one-offs to 3.83 billion
euros on sales up 0.7 percent to 64.919 billion.
($1 = 0.9488 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Sudip
Kar-Gupta)