TOULOUSE, France Feb 26 Economic uncertainty in
Turkey is causing a headache for aerospace and defence group
Airbus, which is still haggling over an A400M military
transport plane which should have been delivered to the country
at the end of last year.
The group's chief executive, Tom Enders, said on Wednesday
it was "unbearable" that it was still negotiating with Turkey
over the plane, which is currently parked in Spain.
"I constrain myself to one word: bargaining," he said at
Airbus's annual results press conference when asked what was
behind the delay.
"The aircraft is ready to go. It is instantly, operationally
fit for flight. I find the situation increasingly unacceptable,"
he added.
Like other developing economies, Turkey has been battered in
recent months by U.S. Federal Reserve plans to reduce its
monetary stimulus. This had allowed financial investors to
borrow cheaply in the United States and invest in high yielding
securities in faster growing, lesser developed economies.
But Turkey has also been hit particularly badly by a power
struggle between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan and an Islamic
cleric he accuses of concocting a corruption scandal in an
attempt to undermine him.
The political turmoil has heightened the economic
uncertainty, causing problems for companies that had invested
there, seeing it as a source of future growth.
"Not taking a plane means you don't have to pay the
balance," Airbus strategy chief Marwan Lahoud told journalists.
The first A400M was delivered only last year after a
four-year delay to France.
Airbus hopes the plane will have good chances on the export
market, especially now it is being used by France and with a
delivery to Germany to come this year.
But the delivery delay to Turkey was clearly frustrating
Enders.
"How can you ramp up production if you have no certainty
that your customers are taking them and you have to park them,"
he said.
Enders said he was hopeful that other A400M partners would
use their influence to encourage Turkey to take the plane.
"I hope it can be resolved through support from other
nations very soon," he said.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan had said at a ceremony
last week that Turkey would receive the first A400M plane "very
soon", without mentioning any problems.
(Reporting by Jens Hack and Cyril Altmeyer in Toulouse,
Victoria Bryan in Frankfurt and Tulay Karadeniz in Istanbul;
Editing by Mark Potter)