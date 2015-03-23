PARIS, March 23 Airbus Defence and
Space has agreed to sell aerospace engineering business Rostock
System Technik (RST) to Ferchau Engineering, Airbus said on
Monday.
RST is based in Rostock, Germany, and employs 150 people.
Ferchau Engineering is also based in Germany.
Financial details were not disclosed.
The move is part of plans, announced by Europe's largest
aerospace group last year, to sell businesses with combined
revenues of about 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) to focus its
defence and space unit on warplanes, missiles, launchers and
satellites.
($1 = 0.9146 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)