PARIS Aug 12 Airbus Safran Launchers signed a
2.4 billion euro ($2.7 billion) contract with the European Space
Agency (ESA) on Wednesday to develop the Ariane 6 satellite
launcher, the company said.
The deal includes a firm commitment of some 680 million
euros for initial development of the Ariane 62 and 64 versions
up until a preliminary design review scheduled for mid-2016, the
company said in a statement.
The contract will finance the Ariane 6 through to 2023, when
it is set to become fully operational, the company said, adding
that the first flight was scheduled for 2020.
The total cost for the development of the launcher -
including boosters to be shared by Ariane and the Vega small
launcher, as well as 400 million euros of industrial investment
- is expected to reach about 3 billion.
The signing follows a decision last December by 20 ESA
member states to build a new European launcher.
The Ariane 6 launch pad will be based at the European
spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.
The Airbus Safran Launchers joint venture was inaugurated in
December to combine satellite group Arianespace with Safran's
rocket propulsion business to secure the future of the Ariane
rocket and cut costs in the face of U.S. launch rival SpaceX.
($1 = 0.8986 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Susan Thomas)