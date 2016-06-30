PARIS, June 30 France's Safran will make a
lumpsum payment of 750 million euros ($833 million) to Airbus
Group to obtain an equal stake in a space launchers
venture as part of a deal to be formally closed on Thursday, the
two companies said in a statement.
Airbus Safran Launchers, employing 8,400 people in France
and Germany, already manages their combined launcher programme
activities and will now incorporate industrial assets and become
fully operational, the companies said.
Safran had previously been expected to pay 800 million euros
to Airbus Group to ensure an equal 50/50 ownership split in the
new venture.
($1 = 0.9006 euros)
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Michel Rose)