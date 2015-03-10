(Adds quotes)
PHOENIX, March 10 Airbus could commit
to a new production increase for its A320 jet family before the
end of the year, but a final decision depends on its top
management and the health of the supply chain, its sales chief
said on Monday.
Sales chief John Leahy made the prediction days after the
European planemaker announced plans to raise production from 42
planes a month now to 50 a month in 2017, almost matching a
monthly rate of 52 targeted by Boeing for 2018 onwards.
"Some time before the end of the year I think it is
possible, subject to the executive committee of Airbus and the
board of Airbus Group," Leahy said, noting that Chief Executive
Tom Enders had already spoken of potential rates above 60.
"The demand is clearly there; it is purely a question of
studying the supply chain and making sure we can deliver
smoothly and in a proper ramp-up," he told Reuters.
Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of an industry
conference, Leahy played down expectations that Airbus would
make a decision on whether to upgrade its largest model, the
double-decker A380, in time for the Paris Airshow in June.
He said it would take most of this year for the European
group to decide on whether to upgrade the superjumbo with new
engines, a move requested by its top customer Emirates.
He earlier told the Istat air finance conference that Airbus
would not build the 525-seat plane just for one customer and
would make up its mind solely on the basis of the business case.
He expressed confidence that China would order "up to 100"
of the current version of the 250-300-seat A330 wide-body
jetliner before the June event.
"China is still there and many other deals are still there,"
Leahy said.
Airbus has been negotiating for months to sell A330s to
China while offering to invest in an A330 completion centre at
Tianjin, where it already assembles smaller planes.
"I believe the Chinese will support our completion centre at
Tianjin," Leahy said.
Airbus last year launched an upgraded version of its
wide-body twinjet called the A330neo.
Asked how many of the current version Airbus still needed to
sell over the next couple of years in order to secure a smooth
transition at the new production rates, Leahy said, "I think we
should be comfortable at 100 to 150".
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Wills and Stephen
