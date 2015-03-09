PHOENIX, March 10 Airbus could commit
to a new increase in production of its A320 jet family before
the end of the year, but a final decision depends on its top
management and the health of the supply chain, its sales chief
said on Monday.
Sales chief John Leahy made the prediction days after the
European planemaker announced plans to raise production from 42
planes a month now to 50 a month in 2017, almost matching a
monthly rate of 52 targeted by Boeing for the following year.
"Some time before the end of the year I think it is
possible, subject to the executive committee of Airbus and the
board of Airbus Group," Leahy said, adding that Chief Executive
Tom Enders had already spoken of potential rates above 60.
"The demand is clearly there; it is purely a question of
studying the supply chain and making sure we can deliver
smoothly and in a proper ramp-up," he told Reuters in an
interview.
Speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference, Leahy
said it would take most of this year for the European group to
decide on whether to upgrade the A380 superjumbo with new
engines, a move requested by its top customer Emirates.
He also predicted that China could place a order for "up to
100" of the current version of the smaller A330 wide-body
jetliner before the Paris Airshow, which takes place in June.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Ken Wills)