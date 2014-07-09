(Recasts with Airbus statement, defence officials also being
questioned, details)
July 9 British fraud investigators have
questioned defence officials and former and current employees of
an Airbus subsidiary in connection with allegations of
corruption in Saudi Arabia, the aerospace and defence company
said on Wednesday.
The Serious Fraud Office (SFO), which confirmed that unnamed
individuals had been arrested over the weekend, launched a
criminal investigation into allegations surrounding Airbus unit
GPT Special Project Management in Saudi Arabia in August 2012.
The investigation hinges on allegations of bribery in
connection with a $3.3 billion GPT contract to provide
communications and intranet services for the Saudi National
Guard, which protects the kingdom's royal family. (reut.rs/1lRLrGk)
"Airbus Group understands that four former and current
employees were recently interviewed - along with MOD (Britain's
Ministry of Defence) officials - as part of a wide-ranging SFO
investigation into subsidiary GPT," a spokesman said.
A spokesman for the SFO confirmed there had been arrests
over the weekend but declined to comment on the number of people
held for questioning or whether they were part of the
investigation into the Airbus unit.
The Ministry of Defence declined to comment.
Allegations of corruption are not new to the defence
industry, where companies tend to use individuals or
third-parties to help to broker deals to win lucrative
contracts.
British and U.S. prosecutors are investigating allegations
of bribery and corruption at Rolls-Royce Holdings in
Asia. The aerospace and defence company has said it is
cooperating with the inquiries.
While all serious fraud investigations are complex, they can
also be highly political.
Under former SFO head Richard Wardle, the agency dropped an
investigation into alleged corruption in a BAE Systems
arms deal with Saudi Arabia in 2006 after an intervention by
former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley in London; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky and Pravin Char)