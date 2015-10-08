PARIS Oct 8 Airlines already know how to pack
'em in, but in future they may be able to pile 'em high thanks
to a blueprint for split-level seating invented by planemaker
Airbus.
The company that introduced the double-decker A380 jetliner
says in a patent filed on Oct. 1 that having two storeys of
seating inside the same cabin would help airlines make best use
of space at a "high level of comfort".
A mezzanine level would be reached by steps and placed above
the heads of other travellers.
To avoid claustrophobia, the space between the two levels
would increase when the seats are turned into flat beds. That
could be done either by lowering the floor on the lower level or
raising the floor above as soon as beds are deployed.
It is one of many unusual cabin-industry concepts from
stand-up seats to 3D-moulded shells, some of which have captured
attention but most of which never see the light of day.
"They are covering themselves for what the future may or may
not hold, but ... there is no intention to bring this to a real
design for any near-term scenario," said cabin interiors expert
Mary Kirby, founder and editor of Runway Girl Network.
Airlines and planemakers have for years been squeezing more
seats into the same row in order to be more efficient, prompting
research into how to avoid complaints from passengers.
The patent, filed in the United States (1.usa.gov/1GyDGkb),
seeks to make better use of the wasted ceiling space of large
modern jets, but would be complicated to put into practice.
"The flying bunk bed has a raft of health and safety
concerns. The obvious number one is the regulatory requirement
for safe evacuation of passengers in 90 seconds," Kirby said.
"It doesn't take into account the elderly or passengers with
reduced mobility or children or pregnant women."
Airlines would also need to know more about passengers when
selling those tickets, straining reservation systems.
"Airbus files hundreds of patents each year," it said in an
emailed statement. "However, it does not mean that the idea
described in the patent is being developed for any particular
production application."
Latvia's airBaltic said it welcomed such innovations.
"airBaltic is one of the innovative airlines that is happy
to test new things. New seats may get a lot of hype, but the
customers are the final decision makers," a spokesman said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan; editing by David
Clarke)