FRANKFURT Dec 9 Airbus Group's defence
and space division said it signed a 350 million euro ($384
million) contract on Wednesday to build a spacecraft for the
European Space Agency to explore the moons around Jupiter.
The JUICE vessel, an abbreviation taken from "Jupiter icy
moons explorer", will launch in 2022 and cruise for seven and a
half years around the Earth, Venus and Mars before reaching the
Jovian system around Jupiter, Airbus said.
The spacecraft will then spend three and a half years
carrying out a full tour of Jupiter's orbit before moving on to
Ganymede, one of its icy moons.
The company will be the prime contractor in an industrial
consortium of more than 60 European companies, with the first
equipment expected for delivery in the summer of next year,
Airbus Space Systems head Francois Auque said.
The spacecraft, weighing five and a half tonnes and powered
by a 97 square metre solar generator, will become the first to
enter orbit around an icy moon in the outer solar system,
according to Airbus Defence and Space.
Airbus Defence and Space was selected for ESA's JUICE
mission in July.
