PARIS, April 9 Airbus strategy chief
Marwan Lahoud said on Thursday he was "reasonably confident" in
the ability of suppliers to keep up with planned increases in
aircraft production.
Lahoud was speaking at a presentation by French aerospace
industry association GIFAS, which he heads, and said he was
talking on behalf of both the French industry and Airbus.
Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing have announced sharp
increases in aircraft production to meet rising demand.
French aerospace suppliers serve both companies, especially
through the French-American engine venture CFM .
