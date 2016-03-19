DUSHANBE, March 19 Tajikistan has discussed
potential plane purchases with Airbus, its government
said on Saturday.
The Central Asian country's deputy prime minister Azim
Ibrohim met Airbus CIS Vice President Silvere Delaunay who is
leading a delegation of executives and experts to study the
local market, the cabinet said in a statement.
Ibrohim told Delaunay during the meeting in the capital
Dushanbe that Tajikistan was interested in "establishing
cooperation" with Airbus. The government did not provide any
details of potential deals.
Tajikistan's two main carriers, state-owned Tajik Air and
privately-held Somon Air, do not own any Airbus jets and mostly
use Boeing planes.
(Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov;
Editing by Alexander Smith)