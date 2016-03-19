DUSHANBE, March 19 Tajikistan has discussed potential plane purchases with Airbus, its government said on Saturday.

The Central Asian country's deputy prime minister Azim Ibrohim met Airbus CIS Vice President Silvere Delaunay who is leading a delegation of executives and experts to study the local market, the cabinet said in a statement.

Ibrohim told Delaunay during the meeting in the capital Dushanbe that Tajikistan was interested in "establishing cooperation" with Airbus. The government did not provide any details of potential deals.

Tajikistan's two main carriers, state-owned Tajik Air and privately-held Somon Air, do not own any Airbus jets and mostly use Boeing planes. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alexander Smith)