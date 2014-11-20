PARIS France has confirmed the selection of 12 Airbus A330 refuelling tankers for the French Air Force, Airbus Group said on Thursday.

First delivery is expected in 2018, followed by a second in 2019 and then at a rate of one or two per year, Airbus Defence & Space said in a statement.

India and Qatar are in the "final stages of contractual negotiations" for six and two aircraft respectively, Airbus said.

Airbus said France is the sixth country to order the tanker after Australia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Britain.

A total of 22 aircraft are in service, it said.

