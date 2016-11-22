BERLIN Nov 22 The German military could spend
up to 1 billion euros in coming years for use of new Airbus
A330 MRTT tanker planes to be bought as part of a new
European multinational fleet, according to a German budget
document.
In a project initiated by the European Defence Agency, the
new refuelling aircraft will be bought by the NATO Support and
Procurement Agency and be stationed at Eindhoven Air Base in the
Netherlands for pooling and sharing.
The German parliament is expected to approve this week the
2017 federal budget, which includes an initial 2.5 million euros
for potential "membership dues" for Germany's participation in
the new Multinational MRTT Fleet.
A report sent to parliament with the overall budget plan
said Germany could spend around 1 billion euros on the
programme, which will replace its current fleet of four ageing
A310 tankers. It gave no timetable for the expenditures.
The cost of the new tanker fleet, which will also offer
medical evacuation capabilities, will be divided among members
according to flight hours. Germany estimates it will need 4,500
flight hours per year, about 51 percent of the 8,800 planned for
the total fleet, according to the document.
The plan must still be approved by the German parliament,
something Berlin wants to see before September 2017 national
elections.
The Netherlands and Luxembourg have already signed an
agreement initiating the programme. Norway and Belgium are
considering joining in, with decisions due by Jan. 31 2018 at
the latest.
Before it joins, Berlin is insisting on assured access to
the planes and creation of a forward operating base for the new
tankers at the Cologne-Bonn airport, as well as representation
in the leadership of the new consortium.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)