The logo of Airbus Group, Europe's largest aerospace group, is pictured in front of the company headquarters building in Ottobrunn, near Munich February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/Files

PARIS Airbus Defence and Space said on Friday the Singapore Air Force had selected it to supply six A330 MRTT refuelling jets and that India was close to ordering another half dozen.

"The aircraft will be delivered under the terms of a firm contract which has already been signed," the company, a subsidiary of Airbus Group (AIR.PA), said in a statement.

The deal brings the total number of converted Airbus jetliners sold as tankers to 34 after Australia, Britain, Saudi Arabia and the UAE previously placed orders.

India is in the "final stages of contractual negotiations for six aircraft," according to the statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)