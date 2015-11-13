(Adds detail, context)

PARIS Nov 13 Airbus said on Friday that flag carrier airline TAP Portugal has signed a firm order for 53 widebody and single-aisle aircraft.

The order comes after Portugal's outgoing centre-right government gave final approval on Thursday for the privatisation of the indebted, loss-making airline to avoid its imminent collapse. The approval was given despite objections by leftist parties that are opposed to the sale of the airline and could yet try to overturn the deal.

European planemaker Airbus said that the TAP order consists of 14 A330-900neo jets and 39 of the A320neo family -- 15 A320neo and 24 A321neo aircraft.

Based on list prices, the deal is worth 8.6 billion dollars.

As part of the agreement, TAP Portugal is replacing a previous order of 12 A350-900s with the A330-900neo, Airbus said.

