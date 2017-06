ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 21 Russia's second-biggest airline Transaero signed on Thursday a deal to acquire four A380 superjumbo planes worth a combined $1.7 billion at list prices.

Deliveries will begin in 2015, Transaero Chief Executive Officer Olga Pleshakova told reporters.

The privately owned airline has earlier secured financing from state bank VEB after reaching a provisional agreement to buy the aircraft last year.

(Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)