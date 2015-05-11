PARIS May 11 French prosecutors will on Monday
formally abandon insider trading charges against current and
former managers of Airbus Group after they successfully
challenged the process on human rights grounds, judicial sources
said.
Seven current and former managers and two former industrial
shareholders went on trial last year accused of illegally
selling shares in 2006 in what was then known as EADS, as the
company faced mounting costs on the A380 and A350 aircraft
projects.
The trial was suspended after a day of legal arguments to
allow the defendants to argue before a higher court that the
case infringed their basic rights because they had already been
cleared of identical charges by France's AMF stock regulator.
In March, France's Constitutional Court backed their
argument and ordered a criminal court to halt the trial in its
current form. It urged the government to change the law so that
people who have already been investigated and cleared by the AMF
cannot go on to face a criminal trial.
The decision was seen as a setback for prosecutors and
reflected a broader tug of war between the administration and
French judiciary over the so-called 'double jeopardy' rule.
At a hearing of the criminal court later on Monday,
prosecutors will request that the trial be halted for the seven
individuals involved, the judicial sources said.
It was not immediately clear whether this would also apply
to the case against two corporate defendants, France's Lagardare
and German car firm Daimler, since the AMF
investigation into the two companies had been narrower.
Both companies were core shareholders in EADS and reduced
their stakes in April 2006, weeks before the announcement of
A380 production delays that hit its share price.
Both companies and all the individual defendants have denied
any wrongdoing.
A decision to scrap the trial would wrap up more than eight
years of administrative and legal wrangling caused by delays to
the A380, the world's largest airliner.
The trial had also been expected to throw the spotlight on
internal strategy disputes and confidential financial
discussions behind the launch of another jet, the A350.
