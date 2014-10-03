(Repeats to amend slugline to AIRBUS-TRIAL/, no changes to
By Tim Hepher and Chine Labbé
PARIS Oct 3 A long-awaited French corporate
trial involving allegations of insider trading in the shares of
Airbus Group gets under way on Friday, marking the
climax of an eight-year investigation.
Seven current and former managers at Europe's largest
aerospace group, and two former industrial shareholders, are
accused of trying to profit from inside knowledge of problems
with two jet developments and a deteriorating financial outlook
when they sold shares in what was then EADS in 2006.
All deny the charges and are expected to argue that the
trial should not be taking place because they have already been
cleared by the French stock market regulator, highlighting a
growing debate about "double jeopardy" rules.
The trial is seen as unlikely to be called off, however.
Current managers facing trial include John Leahy, the sales
chief of planemaking subsidiary Airbus; Alain Flourens, who
heads the planemaker's A380 programme; and Andreas Sperl,
formerly the Airbus finance director and now chief executive
officer of Airbus Group's freighter conversion subsidiary EFW.
Those charged will not be expected to appear daily in court.
Former managers on trial include Noel Forgeard, the former
co-chief executive of EADS and once an adviser to former
President Jacques Chirac.
French media group Lagardere and German car firm
Daimler, which reduced their stakes in EADS shortly
after the deadline for individual transactions but still before
an announcement which hit EADS stock, are also in court.
The three-week Paris trial will take place without a jury in
front of a panel of judges in an ornate chamber of the Palais de
Justice best known as a place for auctioning off seized property
or as the scene of previous high-profile corporate trials.
Legal experts say a verdict is likely to be given weeks or
months after the trial closes and that the appeals process, in
the case of convictions, can take years.
The trial will offer a rare glimpse of the inner workings
and decision-making of one Europe's most strategic industrial
companies and is expected to revive memories of Franco-German
in-fighting and strategy disputes its leaders want to forget.
However, Airbus Group has reshaped itself in recent years
and is basking in record demand for its passenger jets, and
barring stunning new revelations most analysts do not expect the
trial to have a direct impact on its current business.
The company itself is not on trial but has said it backs all
those facing charges.
SHARE DROP
Prosecutors are expected to argue that executives knew the
full extent of industrial problems on the A380 and the
likelihood of a costly redesign of the A350 when they sold
shares up to March 2006. Similar accusations apply to the two
industrial shareholders, which sold shares in April 2006.
The announcement of worsening delays on the A380 and a large
profit warning wiped 26 percent from the EADS stock price on
June 13, 2006, erasing 5.5 billion euros of market value.
The revelations triggered a crisis in industrial relations
between France and Germany, where the largest Airbus factories
are based, and a rapid swirl of management changes.
Defendants will argue that the full extent of delays and
cost overruns on the A380, the world's largest passenger jet,
was unknown at the time shares were sold, and that a breakdown
in the installation of wiring only became apparent in May.
They will also argue that a costly overhaul of the design of
the A350, adopted in late 2006, was not the most likely scenario
when they sold their stock earlier that year, as prosecutors
claim. The completed A350 won safety approval this week.
If convicted, individual defendants face a fine up to 10
times the amount gained from the share deals and up to two years
in prison, though jail terms are rare. The two companies
standing on trial face a maximum fine of 50 times the profit
they received from the share sales if they are found guilty.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)