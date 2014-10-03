(Repeats to change story slug, no change to text or headline)
By Tim Hepher and Chine Labbé
PARIS Oct 3 A long-awaited French corporate
trial involving allegations of insider trading in the shares of
Airbus Group got under way on Friday, marking the
climax of an eight-year investigation.
Seven current and former managers at Europe's largest
aerospace group, and two former industrial shareholders, are
accused of trying to profit from inside knowledge of problems
with two jet developments and a deteriorating financial outlook
when they sold shares in what was then EADS in 2006.
All deny the charges and argue that the trial should not be
taking place because they have already been cleared by the
French stock market regulator, highlighting a growing European
debate about "double jeopardy" rules.
However, a French court was expected to reject an attempt to
have the trial halted on the grounds that it went against a
recent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights.
Current managers facing trial include John Leahy, the sales
chief of planemaking subsidiary Airbus, who was not present on
the opening day but is expected to give evidence next week.
Alain Flourens, who heads the planemaker's A380 programme,
and Andreas Sperl, formerly the Airbus finance director and now
chief executive officer of a subsidiary that turns jetliners
into cargo planes, are also facing trial.
Former managers on trial include Noel Forgeard, the former
co-chief executive of EADS and once an adviser to former
President Jacques Chirac.
"Not virtually cleared, totally cleared," Forgeard, 67, said
on his way into the court, correcting a journalist who asked
about the 2009 ruling by the AMF stock market regulator.
French media group Lagardere and German car firm
Daimler, which reduced their stakes in EADS shortly
after the individual transactions, were also represented.
The three-week Paris trial will take place without a jury in
front of a panel of judges in an ornate wood-panelled chamber
best known as a place for auctioning off seized property or as
the scene of previous high-profile corporate trials.
Legal experts say a verdict is likely to be given weeks or
months after the trial closes and that the appeals process, in
the case of convictions, can take years.
The trial will offer a rare glimpse of the inner workings
and decision making of one of Europe's most strategic industrial
companies and is expected to revive memories of Franco-German
in-fighting and strategy disputes its leaders want to forget.
Airbus Group has reshaped itself in recent years by reducing
the role of the French and German governments and is basking in
record demand for its passenger jets, but has often been an
unpredictable lightning rod for disputes outside the group.
As the trial got under way, Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom
Enders wrote to its 100,000 employees, saying "I am confident,
that once again, it will be demonstrated that these accusations
are groundless and should be fully dismissed".
Fabrice Bregier, the current head of Airbus, and Louis
Gallois, a former boss of the planemaker as well as its parent
group, will both appear as witnesses in coming weeks.
SHARE DROP
Prosecutors argue that executives knew the full extent of
industrial problems on the A380 and the likelihood of a costly
redesign of the A350 when they sold shares up to March 2006.
Similar accusations apply to the two industrial
shareholders, which sold shares in April 2006.
The announcement of worsening delays on the A380 and a large
profit warning wiped 26 percent from the EADS stock price on
June 13, 2006, erasing 5.5 billion euros of market value.
The revelations triggered a crisis in industrial relations
between France and Germany, where the largest Airbus factories
are based, and a rapid swirl of management changes.
Defendants will argue that the full extent of delays and
cost overruns on the A380, the world's largest passenger jet,
was unknown at the time shares were sold, and that a breakdown
in the installation of wiring only became apparent in May.
They will also argue that a full overhaul of the design of
the A350, adopted in late 2006, was not the most likely scenario
when they sold their stock earlier that year, as prosecutors
claim. The completed A350 won safety approval this week.
If convicted, individual defendants face a fine up to 10
times the amount gained from the share deals and up to two years
in prison, though jail terms are rare. The two companies
standing on trial face a maximum fine of 50 times the profit
they received from the share sales if they are found guilty.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Susan
Thomas)