April 25 Airbus delivered its first
U.S.-made jetliner on Monday to JetBlue Airways, a key
step in efforts to win market share from rival Boeing Co.
Airbus' first U.S.-built plane, the largest A320-family jet
known as the A321, rolled out before a large crowd at the new
$600 million factory in Mobile, Alabama, a site that was an
empty field three years ago.
"We are so honored to be the first delivery here," JetBlue
Chief Executive Officer Robin Hayes said at the handover
ceremony.
The plant employs about 600 people and is expected to
attract a network of suppliers in the Mobile area. So far, major
parts are shipped from Europe, except engines, which are
U.S.-made and shipped from their suppliers, General Electric Co
and Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp
, Airbus said.
The plant holds strategic and symbolic significance for the
European plane maker. It ends an era in which Boeing was the
only U.S.-based maker of such large commercial airplanes and it
adds to Airbus' industrial capacity as the world's largest plane
makers race to boost production through the end of the decade.
Being "U.S.-built" is not a decisive factor in aircraft
sales but "it certainly doesn't hurt to become part of the
infrastructure," Airbus sales chief John Leahy told Reuters.
Airbus plans to notch up global A320 output to 60 a month in
2019. Boeing plans to lift output of its competing 737 planes to
57 a month the same year. Both build 42 a month currently.
The Alabama plant also shows Airbus' growing global
industrial base. Modeled on an Airbus plant in Hamburg, Germany,
the Mobile facility is the company's fourth assembly plant for
single-aisle jets after Hamburg, the French city of Toulouse and
the Chinese industrial port of Tianjin.
In contrast, Boeing builds all of its 737s at its single
factory in Renton, Washington.
"Now it is our most modern factory anywhere in the world,"
Leahy said of the Mobile factory.
Airbus broke ground at site in April 2013, began assembly of
the first plane in July 2015, and plans to be producing four
aircraft a month at the plant by late 2017. The plant is capable
of building at twice that rate, Airbus said.
Airbus is aiming to win 50 percent of the U.S. market for
single-aisle jetliners. It already is on track to capture 40
percent of such U.S. sales based on the existing orders in its
backlog, up from 20 percent before Airbus' newest single-aisle
models were announced.
The second plane from the Mobile plant, also an A321, is due
to go to American Airlines in a few weeks.
Airbus is poised to win an order for 37 of its A321 jets
from Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, industry sources
said last week, raising the prospect that those jets could be
assembled by U.S. workers 300 miles away in Alabama.
Leahy declined to comment on any unfinished negotiations but
said U.S. airlines would be "first in the queue" to receive
aircraft from the new facility, which also could be used for
exports.
