June 27 Europe's Airbus is seriously studying
the possibility of opening an assembly line in the United
States, marking a direct challenge to Boeing in its home market
as competition heats up in the global jet market, people
familiar with the matter said.
The plan calls for the possible production of A320
narrowbody jets, Airbus's best-selling model, most probably in
Mobile, Alabama, where EADS had planned to assemble U.S. tanker
aircraft in a Pentagon contest it lost to Boeing last
year.
Airbus and its Franco-German parent company EADS
have said for some months that they were studying reshaping the
plan to establish a foothold in commercial aircraft production
in the world's largest single passenger-jet market.
One of the sources did not rule out an imminent
announcement.
But an Airbus spokesman said the company had not yet
completed its studies.
"No decision has been taken," Airbus spokesman Stefan
Schaffrath said, declining further comment.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier was quoted in a
Spanish newspaper on Wednesday as saying the planemaker was
actively looking at a possible new assembly plant.
"This is part of the brainstorming we are doing regarding
our international development," El Economista quoted him saying.
Setting up in the United States would boost Airbus's
presence in the key U.S. market as it enters a phase of fleet
renewal, and would reduce currency risk by increasing its
exposure to costs in dollars, the currency in which aircraft are
sold.
It would be the second Airbus assembly plant outside Europe.
None of the sources agreed to speak publicly on the matter
because decisions have not yet been finalized.
Airbus is currently the world's largest producer of
passenger jets ahead of Boeing. It assembles in Toulouse,
France, the German port city of Hamburg and, since 2009, in
Tianjin outside Beijing, China. Airbus said earlier this month
it had started talks to extend the Tianjin venture beyond 2016.
When EADS lost the tanker contest to Boeing, analysts said
the long, politically charged competition had focused industry
attention on Alabama and fostered a belief that this could lead
to future projects.
The original tanker proposal included a kernel of commercial
production in Alabama with plans to assemble commercial
freighters alongside the U.S. Air Force refueling planes.
But the new proposal would spread its reach to passenger
jets, a much larger market in which Airbus and Boeing compete
fiercely for the lion's share of a global jet market estimated
at $100 billion a year.
Alabama and the U.S. South have made strides in recent years
in gaining aerospace and other manufacturing work.
Aerospace and defense industry employment in Alabama rose 13
percent from 2002 to 2008, according to a study by the Alabama
Aerospace Industry Association. High-tech space jobs are
centered around Huntsville, with Boeing and Lockheed Martin
as major employers.