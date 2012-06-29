* Planemaker says U.S. jobs boost dwarfed by subsidy damage
* Plant seen worth $600 million, to start at 4 A320s a month
PARIS, June 29 Boeing moved on Monday to
pre-empt any efforts to water down a fierce transatlantic trade
clash as its rival Airbus mulls a $600 million assembly line in
the United States.
The world's dominant jetmakers are involved in the
largest-ever dispute at the World Trade Organization over mutual
accusations of billions of dollars of illegal aircraft
subsidies.
Boeing said a U.S. foray being considered by its European
rival -- an A320 assembly plant in Mobile, Alabama -- would not
dilute the case against European loans that the WTO has found
illegal. The same body has also faulted some U.S. aid to Boeing.
"While it is interesting once again to see Airbus promising
to move jobs from Europe to the United States, no matter how
many are created, the numbers pale in comparison to the
thousands of US jobs destroyed by illegal subsidies, which
Airbus and its European government underwriters have failed to
remove to the satisfaction of the U.S. Government and in direct
contravention of international trade law," Boeing's top trade
spokesman Charlie Miller said in an emailed statement.
Airbus had initially offered to assemble some commercial
freighters in Mobile to sweeten a bid for a bitterly fought $35
billion refueling tanker contest it lost to Boeing last year.
The latest plan calls for a $600 million Alabama assembly
plant dedicated to the A320 passenger jet that would start at
four aircraft a month, one person familiar with the matter said.
It would be the second plant outside Europe for Airbus's
most popular jet. The EADS unit produces 37 planes a
month between France and Germany and 3 a month in China. By the
end of this year it plans to reach 38 in Europe and 4 in China.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday no final
decision had been taken and called recent reports "speculation".
Sources have not ruled out an announcement as early as
Monday ahead of the July 9-15 Farnborough Airshow in the UK, but
there are signs some hurdles remain before a deal can be
finalized.
"There are plenty of conditions that would need to be met
for such a concept to be implemented. This just isn't the case
right now," a source familiar with the matter said.