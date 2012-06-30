* Boeing says US plant won't excuse Airbus subsidy
ATLANTA, June 29 European planemaker Airubs is
poised to invest $600 million in a new U.S. production facility
in Mobile, Alabama, for its A320 passenger jet that is expected
to produce four planes a month by 2017, according to two people
familiar with the company's plans.
U.S. rival Boeing Co on Friday argued that a
U.S.-based plant would not dilute Washington's case against
European aircraft loans that the World Trade Organization has
found illegal. The same body has also faulted some U.S. aid to
Boeing.
Airbus, owned by Europe's EADS and Boeing, the
world's dominant jetmakers, are involved in the largest-ever
dispute at the WTO over mutual accusations of billions of
dollars of illegal aircraft subsidies.
"While it is interesting once again to see Airbus promising
to move jobs from Europe to the United States, no matter how
many are created, the numbers pale in comparison to the
thousands of US jobs destroyed by illegal subsidies, which
Airbus and its European government underwriters have failed to
remove to the satisfaction of the U.S. government and in direct
contravention of international trade law," Boeing spokesman
Charlie Miller said in an emailed statement.
Airbus had initially offered to assemble some commercial
freighters in Mobile to sweeten a bid for a bitterly fought $35
billion refueling tanker contest it lost to Boeing last year.
The latest plan calls for a $600 million Alabama assembly
plant dedicated to the A320 passenger jet that would start
producing four aircraft a month in 2017, according to two people
familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak
publicly.
One local official said the plant would create a significant
number of direct jobs, and could attract many smaller companies
needed to provide components for the new passenger planes, to
the region.
It would be the second plant outside Europe for Airbus's
most popular jet. The EADS unit produces 37 planes a
month between France and Germany and 3 a month in China. By the
end of this year, it plans to reach 38 in Europe and 4 in China.
EADS also builds helicopters in Columbus, Mississippi.
EADS Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Thursday no final
decision had been taken and called recent reports "speculation."
Sources have not ruled out an announcement as early as
Monday ahead of the July 9-15 Farnborough Airshow in the UK, but
there are signs some hurdles remain before a deal can be
finalized.
"There are plenty of conditions that would need to be met
for such a concept to be implemented. This just isn't the case
right now," a source familiar with the matter said.