MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi basks in Trump glow, most of region moves little
* Deals with U.S. firms, Trump visit buoys sentiment in Saudi
NEW YORK, March 18 Airbus said on Friday it had scheduled the maiden flight of its first U.S.-built jetliner, an A321 that is due to take off on Monday from a factory in Mobile, Alabama.
The initial flight schedule is subject to weather or aircraft issues that could cause a delay, Airbus said.
Airbus broke ground on the assembly plant in Mobile in 2012. After completing testing, the plane is due to be delivered to JetBlue Airways Corp in a few weeks, Airbus said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21 Texas governor Greg Abbott will sign in the next few days a bill that would shield ride-hailing firms Uber and Lyft from bruising battles over fingerprint background checks that led them to leave some of the state's most important markets.