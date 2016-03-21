PARIS, March 21 The first aircraft produced in the United States by European aerospace company Airbus took off from Mobile, Alabama on Monday and landed safely after a three-and-a-half hour flight, the Toulouse, France group said.

The A321 jetliner is due to be delivered to JetBlue Airways Corp. in a few weeks, Airbus said in a statement.

Airbus broke ground on the assembly plant in Mobile in 2012. (Reporting by Michel Rose)