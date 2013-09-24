BRIEF-Midven buys a part of business travel company
* Said on Wednesday that it bought via its unit Midven Business Solutions Sp. z o.o., now renamed to Bookre Sp. z o.o., an organised part of a B2B company active in business travel segment
PARIS/DUBAI, Sept 24 Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet may place a provisional order for as many as 100 Airbus medium-haul jets worth up to $10 billion, a source close to the airline said on Tuesday.
The deal could involve between 92 and 100 A320 or A321 aircraft and if confirmed, would be signed during a visit to Paris by Vietnam's prime minister this week.
Talks are continuing and a deal has not yet been reached, sources familiar with the discussions said earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Julien Ponthus in Paris and Praveen Menon in Dubai, editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
