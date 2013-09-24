UPDATE 2-Toshiba gets go-ahead for chip unit sale at angry shareholder meeting
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
PARIS/DUBAI, Sept 24 Vietnamese low-cost airline VietJet is in talks to buy passenger jets from European plane maker Airbus, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The talks coincide with a visit to France by Vietnam's prime minister this week. The airline is, however, also open to a deal with U.S. rival Boeing, one of the sources said.
* Chip unit put up for sale after Westinghouse charges mounted
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, March 30 London copper slipped on Thursday in low-volume trade as the dollar held gains on brighter economic signals from the United States and traders waited for further U.S. and China economic cues for direction. With the U.S. economy having now "largely attained" a full recovery from recession, the Federal Reserve can raise interest rates three or more times this year, a centrist Fed policymaker said on Wednesday, helping support
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.